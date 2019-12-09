U.S. Ecology will continue listing warrants on Nasdaq

U.S. Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) has withdrawn its notice to delist its warrants to purchase shares of the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Effective as of the commencement of trading on December 11, it is expected that trading of the ECOL Warrants will be transitioned from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company does not anticipate that there will be any disruption in the trading of the ECOL Warrants in connection with this transition.