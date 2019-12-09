Rocket ride for Virgin Galactic after Morgan Stanley initiation

Morgan Stanley launches new coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) with an Overweight rating ahead of a space summit conference the firm is hosting this week.
Analyst Adam Jonas and team reiterates prior comments on the upside for Virgin Galactic beyond space tourism, particularly hypersonic P2P air travel.
Morgan Stanley's price target of $22 on SPCE factors in $12 for the hypersonic upside.
Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 8.40% to $7.87 in premarket trading vs. the post-merger range of $6.90 to $12.93.
