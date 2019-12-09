Brigham Minerals announces equity offering, shares down 4.4%

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) commences an underwritten public offering of 11M shares of its Class A common stock, comprising of 6M common shares offered by the company, and 5M common shares by the selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1.65M shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s credit facility and to fund future acquisitions of mineral and royalty interests.

The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.