Texas Capital Bancshares, Independent Bank Group to merge

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) agree to an all-stock merger of equals with a total market value of ~$5.5B.

The name of the combined holding company will be Independent Bank Group and the name of the combined bank will be Texas Capital; retail locations in Colorado will continue to operate and retain the Independent Financial brand.

The combined company will trade under the Independent Bank Group ticker symbol "IBTX" on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Terms: Texas Capital shareholders will get 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank Group for each Texas Capital share; values TCBI shares at ~$61.10 per share, or ~5.6% higher than its closing price of $57.89 on Dec. 6.

Once the transaction is complete, the combined company expects to offer an annualized dividend on its common stock of $1.00 per share.

Sees ~27% tangible book value per share accretion, 26% EPS accretion to Independent Bank Group and 14% EPS accretion to Texas Capital by the first full year after the close, assuming 75% phase-in of cost savings.

Sees deal closing in mid-2020.