Antero Resources unveils midstream fee reductions, asset sale program

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) says it has reached agreements expected to reduce its gathering, processing and transportation costs by ~$350M over the four years, and begins an asset sale program targeting $750M-$1B to be completed in 2020.

The agreements include a growth incentive fee program where Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will provide a reduction in low pressure gathering fees for volumes gathered during 2020-23, which aligns with AR's current 8%-10% compound annual net production growth plan in 2020-21.

The asset sale program is initiated with a $100M repurchase of AM shares from AR, saving more than $20M in total dividends in 2020 assuming the targeted $1.23/share dividend.

AM also expects to reduce its 2020 capital budget target by $75M-$100M to a range of $300M-$325M, and will target a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of ~1.1x in 2020 and 1.1x-1.3x in 2021 and 2022.