ObsEva up 26% premarket on positive linzagolix data

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is up 26% premarket on the heels of positive results from a Phase 3 PRIMROSE 2 trial evaluating linzagolix, including 100 mg and 200 mg doses, both with and without hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids.

The trial enrolled 535 women. The primary efficacy endpoint was the reduction in HMB.

The responder rate was 93.9% for women receiving 200 mg with ABT and 56.7% for women receiving 100 mg without ABT, compared to 29.4% in the placebo group.

Both doses achieved significant rates of amenorrhea (p < 0.001), reduction in pain (p < 0.001), and improvement in quality of life (p < 0.001).

Additionally, significant improvement in hemoglobin levels, a reduction in number of days of bleeding and reduction in uterine volume were observed.

A significant reduction in fibroid volume was also observed for the 200 mg dose with ABT (p < 0.008).