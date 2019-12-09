BofA expands zero-dollar trades to all Merrill Edge Self-Directed clients

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) expands its unlimited commission-free online stock, ETF, and option trading to all Merrill Edge Self-Directed investors as zero-commission trading is now the industry standard.

“We first introduced zero-dollar trading in 2006, expanded it to unlimited free online trading for all Preferred Rewards members this fall, and are now making it available to all of our self-directed clients,” said Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking and Investments at Bank of America.

Previously: BofA expands commission-free trading for Preferred Reward members (Oct. 21)