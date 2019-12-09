Credit Acceptance starts notes offering and cash tender offer

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) plans to offer $400M of senior notes and use the proceeds, along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand, to buy back or redeem up to $550M of existing notes.

CACC starts a concurrent cash tender offer for any and all of its $300M of 6.125% senior notes due 2021 and plans to redeem in full all its $250M senior notes due 2023 on or around March 15, 2020.

The tender offer expires at 5:00 PM ET on Dec. 13, 2019; holders who validly tender notes at or before the expiration will receive $1,002.80 for each $1,000 principal amount of notes.