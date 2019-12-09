IFF vies with Kerry for DuPont nutrition business - Bloomberg

DuPont's (NYSE:DD) nutrition division has attracted strong interest from International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Ireland's Kerry Group (OTCPK:KRYAY), and the winner could reach a deal to purchase the ~$25B asset by year's end, Bloomberg reports.
Such a deal would be the biggest ever for IFF, whose last big acquisition was in the food-flavoring industry last year when it bought Israel's Frutarom Industries for $7.1B including debt.
Kerry has long wanted to expand in healthy bacteria strains and nutritional products that claim to have some sort of role in assisting in disease treatment or prevention.
