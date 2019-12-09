Hudson's Bay maintains Baker Group offer is best option

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) disputes the findings of proxy firm ISS in relation to the $10.30 per share buyout offer from The Baker Group, which ISS recommended that shareholders vote against.

The company says ISS doesn't understand that the waiver of the standstill had no impact on the special committee's negotiating leverage. Hudson's also maintains that the effect of the superior proposal construct, which requires that any alternative transaction proposal must be reasonably capable of completion in order to be a superior proposal, wasn't appreciated.

Hudson's Bay notes that after an extensive review process, the special committee did not identify any alternatives that were more attractive than the proposed transaction.

Catalyst offered C$11 per share for Hudson's vs. C$10.30 offer from The Baker Group.