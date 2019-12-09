Equinor comes up dry in North Sea appraisal well

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it was unsuccessful in the drilling of an appraisal well on an oil and gas discovery near the Fram field in the North Sea.

EQNR says the objective of the well was to delineate the discovery in the primary exploration target and to determine the ratio between oil and gas, but the well encountered water.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says EQNR's resource estimate prior to the drilling of the appraisal well was 6M-16M scm of recoverable oil equivalent.