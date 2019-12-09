Positive data on Fate Therapeutics' NK cell candidates stoke shares, up 35% premarket

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) continues its premarket momentum, up 35% , on the heels of additional data on its off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell product candidates. The results were presented at ASH in Orlando.

Phase 1 data on FT500, what the company says is the first-ever cell therapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem line (no patient matching required) to enter the clinic in the U.S., showed anti-leukemic activity and stem cell recovery at day 42 following three once-weekly doses in AML patients. In 12 patients treated thus far, no dose-limiting toxicities or serious/life-threatening FT500-related adverse events, including cytokine release syndrome, have been observed.

Data from the first AML patient in a Phase 1 evaluating FT516, an off-the-shelf NK cell product candidate engineered to express a high affinity to a receptor called CD16 Fc, alone and in combination with CD20-directed monoclonal antibodies, showed promising action. At day 42 following the first cycle of treatment there was no structural evidence of leukemia and no dose-limiting toxicities.

