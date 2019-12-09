China Renaissance bullish on Apple

China Renaissance initiates coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Buy rating.

The view from the Beijing-based firm on Apple is that the hardware business is still a cash cow given the company's leading position in the high-end market with the iPhone and revenue is still stable in the iPad and Mac segments.

Analyst Jason Sun sees other revenue potential from wearable and services products outside of airpods and the Apple Watch.

"Apple is expected to launch its AR Glass early next year, further diluting the revenue contribution from the traditional hardware business. Meanwhile, unlike major Chinese peers whose services revenue is largely reliant on advertising and games, we believe Apple's services revenue generation base is more stable and diversified. With a steadily growing user base and large upside potential on ARPU given the diversified sources, we expect services to be a strengthening pillar of growth for Apple," notes Sun.

China Renaissance's price target of $342 is 25.7X the FY20 EPS estimate and well-above the average sell-side PT of $260.63.