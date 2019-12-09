Activist investor urges Colony Credit to replace investment team

Blackwells Capital LLC, an alternative investment management firm, calls on Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to replace its Colony Capital-provided investment team rather than "internalize" it as proposed by Colony Capital Chairman and CEO Tom Barrack.

Blackwells, which holds shares in CLNC, points out that "investors have lost confidence in this team and the stock now trades at a significant discount to book value, while public peers trade at a premium" in an open letter to the company's board.

“Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Traenkle and Colony Capital Executive Chairman Tom Barrack, Colony Credit has repeatedly written down its assets and cut its dividend dramatically," the letter notes.

Blackwells Capital is also a shareholder of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), which owns 37% of Colony Credit.

In the past six months, CLNC has declined 13% vs. the financial sector's median performance of +7.1% during the same period.

