E*Trade buys student loan benefit provider Gradifi

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) acquires Gradifi, a student loan benefit provider, for a base purchase price of ~$30M from First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Gradifi offers a range of financial wellness products and services including employer-sponsored student loan paydown and 529 plan contribution solutions, access to student loan refinance options, loan counseling, educational resources, and digital financial planning tools.

First Republic will continue to be a lender in Gradifi’s student loan refinance marketplace and offer Gradifi’s student loan repayment and college savings benefits to its employees.