Enbridge, Enterprise to jointly develop Gulf Coast deepwater terminal
Dec. 09, 2019 Enbridge Inc. (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) say they will jointly develop and market a deepwater offshore crude oil export terminal on the Gulf of Mexico capable of fully loading Very Large Crude Carriers.
- The companies say they are working to finalize an equity participation agreement which would allow ENB an option to purchase an ownership interest in EPD's planned Sea Port Oil Terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast.
- ENB also says it will advance the development of a new wholly-owned Jones Creek Crude Oil Storage Terminal to be fully integrated with the Seaway Pipeline system to allow for access to Houston-area refineries, existing export facilities and other facilities in the future.
- Two weeks ago, Seaway announced a plan to proceed with an open season to secure interest in a potential 200K bbl/day expansion of the system.