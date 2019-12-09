Abeo on go with late-stage study of RDEB gene therapy; shares up 3%

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO +2.7% ) is up out of the gate this morning in response to the FDA's sign-off on a Phase 3 clinical trial, VIITAL, evaluating gene therapy EB-101 in patients with a rare inherited skin-blistering disorder called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

The company is on go to start the late-stage study after the agency removed the clinical hold on the program subsequent to the submission of additional transport stability data on EB-101 to clinical sites.

VIITAL's primary endpoint will be the proportion of wounds showing at least 50% healing at month 3 compared to untreated wounds on the same patient.

EB-101 has Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy status for the indication.