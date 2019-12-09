Stocks start flat with little news

Stocks are off to a mixed open, coinciding with no reported progress on U.S.-China trade talks before the tariffs on consumer goods hit on Dec. 15; Dow -0.1% , S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will hold policy meetings this week, but no changes in policy are expected.

European markets are mostly lower, with France's CAC -0.4% , Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In the U.S., energy ( -0.8% ) and industrials ( -0.3% ) are early laggards among the S&P sectors, while the materials ( +0.3% ), communication services ( +0.3% ) consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ) groups outperform.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.61% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.81%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.61.