Stocks start flat with little news

Stocks are off to a mixed open, coinciding with no reported progress on U.S.-China trade talks before the tariffs on consumer goods hit on Dec. 15; Dow -0.1%, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.2%.
Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will hold policy meetings this week, but no changes in policy are expected.
European markets are mostly lower, with France's CAC -0.4%, Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
In the U.S., energy (-0.8%) and industrials (-0.3%) are early laggards among the S&P sectors, while the materials (+0.3%), communication services (+0.3%) consumer discretionary (+0.2%) groups outperform.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.61% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.81%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.61.
WTI January crude oil -0.7% to $58.80/bbl.
