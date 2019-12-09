Facebook should top Alphabet in 2020 ad growth - BofA

In an environment that should be friendly for ad spending, Facebook (FB +0.6% ) is set to benefit more than Alphabet (GOOG +0.9% , GOOGL +0.9% ), BofA says in a new note.

Analyst Justin Post says Facebook is its top large-cap pick in the online advertising sector, even though it's outperformed Alphabet (and the S&P 500) this year, due to "more potential estimate upside."

He sees global ad spend growth up to 15% next year from a previous 14%, and online ad penetration up to 52% from this year's 48%.

Alphabet has risen sharply from October lows, while Facebook is up 6.5% over the past quarter (and is up 53% in 2019).