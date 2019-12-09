Morgan Stanley sees pricey growth stocks as greatest risk

As 2019 winds down, bank strategists look to what the past year's developments portend for 2020.

Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist Michael Wilson writes "the greatest risk in the equity market remains in growth stocks where expectations are too high and priced."

By sector -- that means consumer discretionary and "expensive software and secular growth stocks."

Still favors defensive, reliable stock picks -- in other words, consumer staples, utilities, and financials.

His hedge against better-than-expected growth are banks, as they would benefit if rates rise. However, if growth disappoints, the Fed could cut its benchmark rate and the yield curve could steepen, helping to boost lending margins.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH