PG&E jumps to two-month high on $13.5B settlement

PG&E (PCG +16.7% ) surges in early trading following Friday's announcement that it reached a $13.5B settlement with victims of 2017 and 2018 wildfires ignited by its power lines, a major step toward resolving its bankruptcy case.

The utility said it also received more than $12B in equity backstop commitments to support the settlement and its plan of reorganization.

PG&E discloses it will take a related $4.9B pre-tax charge in the current quarter; it previously took a $2.5B charge in Q3 for estimated third-party claims related to 2017 wildfires and 2018 Camp fire.

The deal reportedly could force the group of bondholders, led by Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management, who want to take over the company to re-evaluate their legal strategy.