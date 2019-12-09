KeyBanc warns on AT&T valuation as fundamentals wane

KeyBanc is warning on AT&T (NYSE:T), noting that fundamentals are weaker even as the company nears all-time high valuation multiples.

The company's facing growing wireless competition, weak growth in Entertainment Group's video and broadband businesses, and "weak industry video subscribers," says analyst Brandon Nispel. And its three-year plan could be "derailed on secular challenges."

The stock is up 33.9% YTD; it's risen 19.6% over the past six months.

KeyBanc rates AT&T Sector Weight.

Sell-side analysts overall are Bullish, as are Seeking Alpha authors, and AT&T has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.