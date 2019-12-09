Virgin Galactic +13% after Morgan Stanley call

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rallies after Morgan Stanley's bullish thesis on the space stock circulates investor sentiment.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has an interesting sum-of-the-parts analysis on Virgin Galactic.

"We believe the addressable market for space tourism, while niche, is supported by a range of industries (e.g., yacht charters and luxury cars). While some investors have described high-speed hypersonic P2P air travel opportunity as 'the icing on the cake', we see Hypersonic as both the cake and the icing, with Space Tourism as the oven. We value the space tourism business at no more than $10/share," writes Jonas.

"The third phase of the VG business model involves hypersonic P2P travel, where we forecast ~$800bn in annual sales by 2040. For VG, the billions in investment and decades of work associated with building vehicles and launching spaceships should position it favorably," he adds.

The Morgan Stanley price target of $22 price target consists of the $10 per share for the space tourism business and $12 per share for the Hypersonic opportunity.

The bull case valuation on Virgin Galactic is $60 reflecting "full valuation" of Phase 3 and the bear case scenario leads to a price target of $1 off safety or market acceptance issues.

Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 12.95% to $8.40 on volume of over 2.65M vs. the daily average of 2.47M shares.

