Mexican peso gains after news of USMCA breakthrough

The Mexican peso reaches a session high after a report that the White House and House Democrats are close to a revised North American trade agreement.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told the Washington Post that there's a deal and he plans to meet with his executive committee this afternoon to discuss it.

The peso rises 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, while the Canadian dollar is up 0.1% vs. the greenback.

The Democrats have been pushing for stronger enforcement mechanisms and protections for labor than were included in President Trump's U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement reached a year ago.

The agreement must be ratified in all three countries before it can take effect.

Mexican ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, MEXX

Canadian ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA