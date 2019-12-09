Lynas picks site for rare earth processing plant

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +2.5%) says it selected Kalgoorlie as the site for a new initial ore processing plant to extract low-level radioactivity from materials to be shipped from Australia to Malaysia for final treatment.
Lynas says the new planned cracking and leaching plant in Western Australia forms part of a $500M growth strategy to increase production by 2025.
Following tensions with the Malaysian government over environmental concerns about its operations, Lynas was given four years to build a plant to remove low-level radioactivity from material it ships to the country for processing into elements vital for products ranging from fighter jets to wind farms.
