Lynas picks site for rare earth processing plant

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +2.5% ) says it selected Kalgoorlie as the site for a new initial ore processing plant to extract low-level radioactivity from materials to be shipped from Australia to Malaysia for final treatment.

Lynas says the new planned cracking and leaching plant in Western Australia forms part of a $500M growth strategy to increase production by 2025.

Following tensions with the Malaysian government over environmental concerns about its operations, Lynas was given four years to build a plant to remove low-level radioactivity from material it ships to the country for processing into elements vital for products ranging from fighter jets to wind farms.