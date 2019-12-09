What gives? Investors scurry from stock funds

via Michael Wursthorn at the WSJ

Investors have yanked $135.5B from U.S. stock-focused mutual funds and ETFs this year - the largest exit ever, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

This comes alongside what's shaping up to be the market's best year since 2013 (S&P 500 is up 25% YTD in 2019).

The money has gone into bond and money-market funds, both of which have seen substantial positive flows this year.

Contrarian equity bulls aren't complaining. "There’s not a lot of faith in this market," says Wells Fargo's Scott Wren. "There’s no chasing going on."