Italy will offer to take 18% stake in Ilva steel plant - report

The Italian government is prepared to take an 18% stake in the Ilva steel plant through a public agency, newspaper Il Messaggero reported over the weekend, citing a draft proposal to save the factory.

Industry ministry officials will present the plan today to ArcelorMittal (MT +0.3% ), according to the report, in hopes of convincing the company to end its threat to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy the plant in the city of Taranto.

The government also will offer to reinstate a legal shield against prosecution for the company while it carries out a clean-up plan for the heavily polluting plant, the report said.