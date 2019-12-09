Comerica QTD loan balances disappoint RayJay analyst

Comerica's (CMA +0.4% ) Q4-to-date loan balances of $50.6B fall short of the Raymond James estimate of $51.2B, analyst Michael Rose writes in a note that discusses slides released ahead of Comerica's presentation at a conference sheduled for Tuesday.

He points to declines in general middle market, equity fund services, and national dealer services alongside increases in mortgage banker, commercial real estate, and environmental services.

Deposit balances, at $56.9B QTD, are tracking higher than Rose's forecast of $55.2B.

During tomorrow's presentation, Rose will look for comments on QTD loan and deposit trends and updates on NIM, expenses and fee income trends.

He keeps Comerica at market perform; Comerica Quant rating is Neutral as is the average Sell-Side rating (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 20 Neutral, 4 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).