Intel shows off cryogenic control chip

Dec. 09, 2019 10:51 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTCBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • Intel (INTC +0.1%) has unveiled a first-of-its-kind cryogenic control chip - code-named Horse Ridge (after one of the coldest spots in Oregon) - that will speed up the development of quantum computing systems.
  • That central part of a quantum machine uses what are known as "qubits," which must be kept very cold - near the temperatures where atoms stop moving - though that makes it very difficult to connect the wires needed to send and receive information.
  • Intel's control chip enables control at very low temperatures, eliminating hundreds of wires going into a refrigerated case that houses a quantum computer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.