Intel shows off cryogenic control chip
Dec. 09, 2019 By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Intel (INTC +0.1%) has unveiled a first-of-its-kind cryogenic control chip - code-named Horse Ridge (after one of the coldest spots in Oregon) - that will speed up the development of quantum computing systems.
- That central part of a quantum machine uses what are known as "qubits," which must be kept very cold - near the temperatures where atoms stop moving - though that makes it very difficult to connect the wires needed to send and receive information.
- Intel's control chip enables control at very low temperatures, eliminating hundreds of wires going into a refrigerated case that houses a quantum computer.