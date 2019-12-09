Designer Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $935.02M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.