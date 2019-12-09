HD Supply Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HDS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.