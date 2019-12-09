Cantel Medical Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.51M (+13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.