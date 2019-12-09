Consumer expectations for inflation tick up, for spending slides

The New York Fed's November Survey of Consumer Expectations shows medium-term inflation expectations rising from a series low in October -- to 2.5% from 2.4%.

Median one-year ahead expected price change in gas, medical care, college education and rent all fell in November; expected price change in medical care reaches a series low at 5.9%.

Consumers surveyed remain optimistic about the labor market, as the mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now falls by 2.2 percentage points to 34.6%, its lowest level since September 2018.

Spending growth expectations, though, fall to a two-year low with median household spending growth expectations declining to 2.8% vs. 3.3% in October.