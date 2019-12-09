Netflix dazzles with 34 Golden Globe nominations
Dec. 09, 2019 11:05 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Netflix (NFLX +0.2%) landed the most Golden Globe film nominations and TV nominations in what is setting up to be a strong awards season for the streamer.
- Martin Scorsese's The Irishman landed five nominations on the film side, while The Crown and Unbelievable both landed four on the TV side.
- Three of the five films nominated for best motion picture drama were from Netflix, with Marriage Story and The Two Popes joining The Irishman.
- Netflix landed a total of 34 film/TV nominations to easily top HBO (15), Sony (8) and Disney (6).