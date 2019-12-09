National Grid submits £7.1B business plan to U.K.'s Ofgem

National Grid (NGG +0.2% ) says it submitted its final business plan to the U.K.'s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, which it says likely will result in a slight reduction in U.K. consumer bills for electricity and gas transmission in real terms.

NGG says its electricity transmission plan includes £7.1B in total spending over the next five years, assuming connection of 15.3 GW of customer capacity, and its gas transmission plan has a baseline total expenditure of £2.8B over the period.

NGG also says it has provided further evidence for why it thinks a real, consumer price index-stripped, allowed cost of equity of 6.5% is the "right level" for Ofgem's RIIO-2 price controls.