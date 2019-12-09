Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.56M (+13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.