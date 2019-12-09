Dave & Buster's Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.39M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.