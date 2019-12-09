Comcast putting $2B into Peacock streaming

Comcast (CMCSA -1% ) will pour $2B in investment into its Peacock direct-to-consumer video offering in the first two years, its chief financial officer says.

Speaking at a UBS conference, CFO Michael Cavanagh also said the company forecasts the service to break even by year five.

In line with other streaming launches, Cavanagh notes early spending will be focused on content and marketing, but he distinguishes Peacock from rivals in saying their approach means lower near-term losses.

The service will be free for Comcast subscribers and priced tiers for non-customers, and advertising will be involved - but so far, no news about how ads will relate to the tiers of the service.

Comcast has set an investor meeting for Jan. 16 to discuss strategy in more detail.