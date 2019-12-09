Constellation Pharma up 17% on CPI-0610 data in MF

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST +17.4% ) is up on double normal volume on the heels of updated interim data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, MANIFEST, evaluating co-lead candidate CPI-0610, with and without ruxolitinib, in myelofibrosis (MF) patients. The results were presented at ASH in Orlando.

The primary endpoints are spleen response at week 24 and the rate of red blood transfusion independence and no hemoglobin levels below 8 g/dL.

In the first-line treatment arm, 80% (n=12/15) of evaluable patients receiving CPI-0610 + ruxolitinib (Incyte's Jakafi) experienced at least a 35% spleen response (SVR35) at week 12. 71% (n=10/14) achieved at least a 50% improvement in Total Symptom Score (TSS50) at week 12.

In evaluable patients resistant to or intolerant of ruxolitinib who received CPI-061 as add-on treatment, the SVR35 rate was 25% (n=3/12) at week 24, although 94% experienced some degree of spleen volume reduction. The rate of TSS50 at week 24 was 54% (n=7/13). 43% (n=6/14) transitioned from transfusion dependence to independence.

On the safety front, three JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients receiving the combo regimen experienced serious/life-threatening anemia while one experienced life-threatening thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) that was reversible. The most common adverse events, mostly mild/moderate, were diarrhea, nausea, dizziness and muscle spasms.

The company will host an event for investors and analysts today at 12:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

Shares have been on a tear the past couple of months, up almost nine-fold since touching $6.01 on September 30.

