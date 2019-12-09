Marathon Petroleum, Delek US downgraded at J.P. Morgan

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.2% ) and Delek US (DK -1.3% ) are two of today's weakest performers in the energy sector after J.P. Morgan downgrades MPC to Neutral from Overweight with a $67 price target and DK to Underweight from Neutral with a $38 target.

In his Refining 2020 outlook, JPM analyst Phil Gresh says he believes a fair amount of the IMO 2020 upside potential "now feels priced in."

MPC shares now more accurately reflect the value unlocked by the potential from the Speedway spinoff, Gresh says.

For DK, the near-term degradation in its free cash flow yield from tight inland crude differentials "make it difficult to get excited about 2020," Gresh writes.

MPC's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.

DK's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.