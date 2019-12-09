CBS joining OpenAP ad market

ViacomCBS (VIAC -0.2% , VIACA -1.4% ) is putting CBS TV and CBS digital video assets into the OpenAP Market, making it the country's largest advanced advertising platform.

Jo Ann Ross, chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales, will join the OpenAP board of directors.

OpenAP Market launched in October and now represents campaign reach of virtually all U.S. TV audiences, with a combined member footprint encompassing more than half of national TV advertising spend (four broadcast networks, more than 20 cable nets, and digital video across Fox, NBCU, ViacomCBS and Univision).