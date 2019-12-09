China sets up state pipeline firm to boost competition - report

China has set up a national oil and gas pipeline company, as the government attempt to improve competition after being under the control of three state oil groups, state new agency Xinhua reports.

The new company reportedly would to manage most of the China's pipeline infrastructure, controlled by China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR), Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO), some underground natural gas storage and several liquefied natural gas terminals.

CNPC owned 63% of China's mainstream oil and gas pipelines, while Sinopec and Cnooc controlled 31% and 6%, respectively, at the end of 2018.