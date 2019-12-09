Forty Seven up 84% on positive data on lead candidate

Thinly traded Forty-Seven (FTSV +83.7% ) is up on a healthy 28x surge in volume in response to updated data from an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate magrolimab (5F9), combined with chemo agent azacitidine (Celgene's Vidaza), in treatment-naïve patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and treatment-naïve AML patients who are ineligible for induction chemo. The results were presented at ASH in Orlando.

As of the data cutoff on November 18, 62 total participants had been treated, 35 with MDS and 27 with AML.

In evaluable MDS patients, the overall response rate (ORR) was 92% (n=22/24), including 12 (50%) complete responders. Two patients had stable cancer implying a disease control rate (DCR) of 100% (n=24/24).

In the AML group, the ORR was 64% (n=14/22), including nine (41%) complete responders. Seven had stable cancer implying a DCR of 95% (n=21/22).

Median duration of response and overall survival had not been reached.

No new safety signals were reported.

The company amended the study protocol to assess dosing every two weeks. Target enrollment of 90 subjects should be completed by Q3 2020.

Magrolimab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that targets an immune checkpoint called CD47 that is overexpressed on cancer cells. Blocking the cell surface protein makes cancer cells susceptible to immune system cells called macrophages. It has Fast Track status in the U.S. for the two disorders.

