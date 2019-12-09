Stocks edge down as investors wait for Fed decision

All three major U.S. stock averages slip into the red amid thin trading, as a number of potential catalysts loom later in the week.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 edge down 0.1% , while the Dow falls 0.3% .

The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 2 basis points to 1.824%.

On Wednesday, the Fed makes its final monetary policy decision for the year. Investors also wait to see if the White House and House Democrats come to an agreement on a North American trade deal and if another round of tariffs on Chinese goods goes ahead as scheduled on Dec. 15.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.2% , the DAX ended the session down 0.5% , and the FTSE 100 fell 0.1% .

In the U.S., a glance at S&P 500 industry sectors shows health care ( -0.4% ) and information technology ( -0.3% ) falling the most, and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) rising the most.

Crude oil declines 0.4% to $58.97 per barrel.