Stocks edge down as investors wait for Fed decision

All three major U.S. stock averages slip into the red amid thin trading, as a number of potential catalysts loom later in the week.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 edge down 0.1%, while the Dow falls 0.3%.
The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 2 basis points to 1.824%.
On Wednesday, the Fed makes its final monetary policy decision for the year. Investors also wait to see if the White House and House Democrats come to an agreement on a North American trade deal and if another round of tariffs on Chinese goods goes ahead as scheduled on Dec. 15.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.2%, the DAX ended the session down 0.5%, and the FTSE 100 fell 0.1%.
In the U.S., a glance at S&P 500 industry sectors shows health care (-0.4%) and information technology (-0.3%) falling the most, and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) rising the most.
Crude oil declines 0.4% to $58.97 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index falls 0.1% to 97.62.
