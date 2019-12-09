Dow, Kraton upgraded to Buy at SunTrust

Dow Inc. (DOW -0.1% ) and Kraton (KRA +4.3% ) are both upgraded to Buy from Hold, with respective price targets of $59 and $31, at SunTrust as part of the firm's broader analysis of the chemicals sector.

For KRA, SunTrust's James Sheehan notes the proceeds of the Cariflex sale will go toward its debt reduction, removing a key overhang on the stock, and he anticipates improvement in KRA's macro environment after 2019 headwinds around adverse U.S. weather, inventory destocking and global demand weakness.

For DOW, Sheehan cites the low margin level in the company's chemicals value chains limiting the downside, with added potential earnings contributions coming from its $250M of new capacity investments.

DOW's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.

KRA's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.