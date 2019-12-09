RingCentral up as BofA boosts target

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 0.6% against a slightly down market after seeing a price target hike from BofA.

The bank raised its target to $198 from $187, now implying 18% upside, and reiterated its Buy rating and "top pick" designation.

That's due to a partnership with Avaya (AVYA -2.3% ), where BofA's Nikolay Beliov has "better visibility into the meaningful long-term economic value creation" after talking with Avaya distributors. That team-up could bring up to 50M users over the long term, Beliov says.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall on RNG, as are Seeking Alpha authors; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.