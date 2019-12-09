Credit Suisse expects strong numbers out of Lululemon

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform on Lululemon (LULU +1.4% ) ahead of the retailer's Q3 earnings report later this week.

The firm thinks Lululemon will edge past or match consensus estimates, but also sees a solid earnings print largely factored in to the current share price.

"We expect ongoing strong SSS trends continued in 3Q, and we think LULU’s bigger push into outerwear has been resulted in LULU looking to us to be a standout winner so far this holiday (vs what we think has been a very mixed backdrop for the softlines retail industry so far)—which should translate to ongoing strong top line trends in 4Q. The stock is already pricing in strong top line trends continuing in 4Q (buyside bar likely expects 4Q SSS guidance of low-teens) due to high availability of industry data to offer SSS reads. The margin outlook is less visible, and solid GM & SG&A leverage are likely what it will take to move LULU’s stock significantly higher in the near-term."

Credit Suisse sticks with a price target of $235 on LULU vs. the average sell-side PT of $224.74.