CP Rail oil train derails in Saskatchewan; few specifics known

Canadian Pacific (CP -1% ) shares are lower following news that a freight train hauling crude oil derailed overnight in a rural area of Saskatchewan, causing a fire that forced the closure of part of a major highway.

CP said its initial assessment showed the incident did not affect any local waterways; the volume of crude carried by the train, the number of rail cars involved and the magnitude of any spill are not known.

No injuries or damage to buildings was reported, and no evacuations have been ordered, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.