Aptose up 38% on encouraging CG-806 data

Thinly traded micro cap Aptose Biosciences (APTO +37.5% ) is up on a 27x surge in volume in reaction to preclinical data on pipeline candidate CG-806. The results were presented at ASH in Orlando.

In CLL cells, CG-806 inhibited B-cell receptor signaling that led to CLL cell death and reduced proliferation with a greater effect than AbbVie's Imbruvica (ibrutinib).

In mantle cell lymphoma cells, CG-806 showed superior anti-cancer action versus ibrutinib.

The company says CG-806 is an oral small molecule FLT3/BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor in development for blood cancers. It in-licensed the asset from South Korea's CrystalGenomics in June 2018.

