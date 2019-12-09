Iconic sells stake interest in Green Grow Farms to Canbiola

Iconix Brands (ICON +2.6% ) strikes a deal with Canbiola (OTCPK:CANB -2.4% ) for the sale of its majority equity interest in Green Grow Farms.

The company will pick up 37.5M shares of Canbiola as payment, subject to an upward adjustment in shares based on the market price per share on June 30, 2020.

Iconix says the sale monetizes a non-core asset and allows the company to devote all of its resources and attention to further growing its alcohol brands, including expanding the launch of the Hooters Spirits brand in the U.S., launching Bellissima in the U.K., Finland, and Norway, and developing new products to be brought to market in 2020.

Source: Press Release